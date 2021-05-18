Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for Class 10 examination can check the result on official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. Direct link to check result below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared PSEB 10th Result 2021 on May 17, 2021. The result was declared by the Board officials through a press conference on the Zoom application. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination can check their marks on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

The result has been announced this year on the basis of internal assessment because of the COVID19 pandemic. In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained by them, they can apply to appear for a written exam at a later stage. They are written to matricsecrecy.pseb.punjab.gov.in for any discrepancy of queries.

Direct link to check result here

Students will have to secure 33 percent marks in each subject as well as aggregate to qualify the Class 10 Board examination. Know how to check Class 10 result here

A total of 3,21,384 students from class 10 have appeared for the examination out of which 3,21,163 students have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 99.93 percent. The girls have outshined the boys this year too. The pass percentage of girls is 99.94 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys is 99.92 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb board pseb class 10 result pseb result for class 10 pseb result + 2 more

Related Stories

PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 Students can check their results on the official website of PSEB’s at www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday, May 18 at 8am.(HT File)
PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 Students can check their results on the official website of PSEB’s at www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday, May 18 at 8am.(HT File)
board exams

Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021 out; how & when to check on pseb.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 declared class 10th, 8th results. The results have been prepared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).
READ FULL STORY
Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021: In class 10th, 99.93% of students have passed and government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021: In class 10th, 99.93% of students have passed and government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 declared, 99.88% pass 8th, 99.93% pass 10th

By Hillary Victor
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • The Punjab School Education Board on Monday, May 17 declared the results of Class 8 and Class 10 on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).
READ FULL STORY
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)
board exams

PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.