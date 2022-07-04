PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, July 5. Class 10 results for the Punjab board will be released around 12:30pm. Once the PSEB class 10th result is out, it will be available on pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board conducted Class 10 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.