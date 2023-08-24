PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to check

The Class 5 Supplemental Exam 2023 Result has been announced by thePunjab School Education Board (PSEB). The PSEB Class 5 supplementary results will be available on the official website, pseb.ac.in for students who took the Punjab Board Class 5 compartment exam in 2023.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announces Class 5 Supplementary Exam 2023 Result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check PSEB class 5th supplementary results below:

http://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-supply-exam-result-july-2023/query.htm

Punjab Board Class 5 supply results 2023: Know how to check the result

To check the PSEB class 5th supplementary results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the PSEB official website at www.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, under the News/ Press release section, click on the result link

Key in your name or roll number

Now, click on the ‘Find results’ option.

Download the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results for future reference.

The PSEB class 5th result was announced on April 6. This year girls performed better than boys, with girls scoring an overall pass percentage of 99.74% and boys scoring 99.65%. The overall pass percentage is 99.69 per cent.

