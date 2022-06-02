Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result declared
Live

PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result declared

PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result has been declared. The result link will be available to candidates on June 3, 2022 at 10 am. 
PSEB Punjab Board 8th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result declared(HT File)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab PSEB 8th Result 2022 on June 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 8 result can check the result on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. The direct link to check the Punjab Class 8 result is still not available on the official website. 

This year a total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates have passed the examination. Only 697 students have not passed Class 8 board examination this year.  The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent. Girls have outshined boys this year with a pass percentage of 98.70 percent, whereas pass percentage of boys is 97.86 percent. 

The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates can check toppers name, pass percentage and other latest developments below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 08:04 PM

    Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022: Girls outshine boys 

    This year girls have outshined boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 98.70 percent and boys pass percentage is 97.86 percent. 

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 07:54 PM

    PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: 697 students failed 

    This year 697 students have failed in the PSEB Class 8 board examination. A total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination. 

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 07:28 PM

    Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022: Pass percentage 

    The overall pass percentage is 98.25 percent. Girls have outshined boys this year with a pass percentage of 98.70 percent, whereas pass percentage of boys is 97.86 percent.

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 07:15 PM

    PSEB 8th Result 2022: How many candidates appeared for exam 

    This year a total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates have passed the examination. Only 697 students have not passed Class 8 board examination this year. 

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 07:06 PM

    Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2022: Result link to be activated at 10 am tomorrow 

    Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 has been declared. The result link will be activated for candidates at 10 am on June 3, 2022. 

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 07:00 PM

    PSEB 8th Result 2022: When was exam conducted 

    The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 06:57 PM

    Punjab 8th Result 2022: Toppers name 

    First position: Manpreet Singh from Govt Middle School Gumti (Barnala)

    Second position: Himani from SAV Jain Day Boarding school (Hoshiarpur)

    Third position: Karmanpreet Kaur from Amber Public School (Amritsar)

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 06:50 PM

    Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

    Click on result link and a new page will open.

    Enter the login details for Class 8 result link and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Thu, 02 Jun 2022 06:45 PM

    PSEB Class 8 result 2022: Declared 

    PSEB Class 8 Result 2022 has been declared. The Board has not activated the direct link to check result till now. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the result page for result link. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb punjab board board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.