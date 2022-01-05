Punjab PSSSB answer keys 2021 out for clerk exams held on December 11 and 12
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Wednesday released the OMR sheet and provisional answer key for the recruitment examination to the posts of clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts. Candidates, who appeared for the PSSSB examination, can check the answer key on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The PSSSB examination for the posts of clerk-IT and clerk- accounts was held on December 11, while examination for the post of clerk was held on December 12, 2021.
Direct link to check PSSSB answer key for clerk- Accounts https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmViewAnswerKeys_acc
Direct link to check PSSSB answer key for clerk-IT: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmViewAnswerKeys-it
Direct link to check PSSSB answer key for clerk: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmViewAnswerKeys_clerk
Direct link to retrieve OMR answer sheet for clerk-IT): https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmCandOMRsheets?tpostid=1
Direct link to retrieve OMR answer sheet for clerk- accounts: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmCandOMRsheets?tpostid=3
Direct link to retrieve OMR answer sheet clerk: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmCandOMRsheets?tpostid=2
How to check PSSSB answer key for clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts exams:
Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in
Under 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "- 05-01-2022 - Click Here to download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Key for the exam dated 11/12/2021 and 12/12/2021 regarding Advertisement No. 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021 !!NEW!".
Click on relevant answer key link for clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts exams.
Select relevant set of answer keys.
The answer keys will appear on the screen.
Download and check the answer keys.