Punjab PSSSB answer keys 2021 out for clerk exams held on December 11 and 12

Punjab PSSSB answer keys 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Wednesday released the OMR sheet and provisional answer key for the recruitment examination to the posts of clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 09:49 PM IST
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Wednesday released the OMR sheet and provisional answer key for the recruitment examination to the posts of clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts. Candidates, who appeared for the PSSSB examination, can check the answer key on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB examination for the posts of clerk-IT and clerk- accounts was held on December 11, while examination for the post of clerk was held on December 12, 2021.

Direct link to check PSSSB answer key for clerk- Accounts https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmViewAnswerKeys_acc

Direct link to check PSSSB answer key for clerk-IT: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmViewAnswerKeys-it

Direct link to check PSSSB answer key for clerk: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmViewAnswerKeys_clerk

Direct link to retrieve OMR answer sheet for clerk-IT): https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmCandOMRsheets?tpostid=1

Direct link to retrieve OMR answer sheet for clerk- accounts: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmCandOMRsheets?tpostid=3

Direct link to retrieve OMR answer sheet clerk: https://nltchd.info/sssbpb-omr-clerks/frmCandOMRsheets?tpostid=2

How to check PSSSB answer key for clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts exams:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Under 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "- 05-01-2022 - Click Here to download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Key for the exam dated 11/12/2021 and 12/12/2021 regarding Advertisement No. 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021 !!NEW!".

Click on relevant answer key link for clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts exams.

Select relevant set of answer keys.

The answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download and check the answer keys.

