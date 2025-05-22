Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced the Rajasthan 12th Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on HT Portal. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be available on the HT Portal Education page soon after the announcement. RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live Updates Rajasthan 12th Result 2025: How to check RBSE Class 12 results on HT Portal

The RBSE Class 12 results can also be checked on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who want to check the Class 12 board exam results on HT Portal can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the Hindustan Times website.

2. Click on Education page link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to again click on Board exam link.

4. Once clicked, you will go to a new page.

5. Now click on Rajasthan Board Class 12 result link.

6. Again click on the stream you have appeared for the exam and enter your details.

7. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

8. Check the result and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the RBSE 12th results at a press conference held by the board officials. The board Administrator and Chairman, Mahesh Chand Sharma, also attended.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 students from Science, Arts and Commerce streams appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. Of them, 2,73,984 registered for their board exams from the Science stream, 28,250 from the Commerce and 5,87,475 from the Arts stream. In addition, 3,907 students registered for the board exam for the Varishtha Upadhayay examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.