RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan board Class 12 results today, where to check marks

RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will announce the Rajasthan board 12th results today, May 22. RBSE 12th results will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 5 pm, after which students can check their marks on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th results will be displayed on the HT portal as well.

RBSE 12th result 2025 on HT Portal

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the RBSE 12th results in the presence of the board Administrator and Chairman Mahesh Chand Sharma.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 students from Science, Arts and Commerce streams appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. Of them, 2,73,984 appeared for their board exams from the Science stream, 28,250 from the Commerce and 5,87,475 from the Arts stream. In addition, 3,907 students appeared for the board exam for the Varishtha Upadhayay examination.

RBSE Class 10th board exam results will be declared next and the date will be announced soon.

The RBSE 12th board exam was conducted from March 6 to April 4. Exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were held from March 1 to 4. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and exams for CWSN were held from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan 12th result?

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit it and check the RBSE 12th results.

Last year, the pass percentage of the 12 Arts stream was 96.33 per cent. The overall pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 96.60 per cent, and the pass percentage for the Science stream was 95.65 per cent.