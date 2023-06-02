Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 on June 2, 2023 at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for RBSE Class 10 board examination in the state can check their scores on Hindustan Times Education Page. RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to check RBSE Class 10 scores on HT Portal(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The result link will also be available on official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to check RBSE Class 10 scores on HT Portal

To check the results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

Click on Rajasthan board page link and then go to RBSE Board Class 10 result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official site of RBSE.