RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results releasing today at 1 pm

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce RBSE 10th Result 2023 on June 2 at 1 pm. Candidates who took the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan will announce the results through a press conference at Jaipur.

Direct link to check RBSE 10th Result 2023 at HT Portal

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023. This year 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates have registered for the secondary and vocational examination. Follow the blog for latest updates.