Live

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results releasing today at 1 pm

board exams
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 10:36 AM IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th results will be declared on June 2 at 1pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th results, direct link, pass percentage at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th results, direct link, pass percentage at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce RBSE 10th Result 2023 on June 2 at 1 pm. Candidates who took the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. 

The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan will announce the results through a press conference at Jaipur.

Direct link to check RBSE 10th Result 2023 at HT Portal 

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023. This year 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates have registered for the secondary and vocational examination. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2023: Know where to check results online? 

    Apart from the official websites, the RBSE 10th 2022 results will also be available on the private websites such as, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    RBSE class 10th result 2023: Official websites to check 

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    rajresults.nic.in.

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board BSER 10th Results 2023: Steps to check scores online

    Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 10th result" link

    Enter your roll number and date of birth

    Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take a printout for future reference.

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Results 2023: What Education Minister of the state said?

    Education Minister tweeted about the date and time of results. His tweet reads, “माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान की कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम कल दोपहर 1:00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल में जारी किया जाएगा। सभी परीक्षार्थियों को मेरी अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।”

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    Rajasthan Class 10 Results: 12 results all streams out 

    Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 science, arts and commerce stream result has been already declared. The girls have outshined boys in all the streams this year.

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board Results 2023: Who will announce Class 10 results?

    The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt. Zahida Khan will announce the results through a press conference at Jaipur.

  • Jun 02, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Results: Last year data 

    The Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:59 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result: Result to be available on private websites

    The RBSE Class 10 result 2023 will also be available on third party websites at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check scores online? 

    Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 10th result" link

    Enter your roll number and date of birth

    Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take a printout for future reference.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    RBSE class 10th result will be available on HT Portal

    The RBSE class 10th result will be available on HT Portal and on the official website of RBSE.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Results: Where to check scores?

    RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th result will also be available on rajresults.nic.in. If the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in does not work properly during the result hour, students may use it to download mark sheets.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:49 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Results 2023: 2021 evaluation criteria 

    In 2021, RBSE class 10th examination was cancelled the result was based on the the evaluation criteria 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage was given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    Rajasthan 10th Result 2023: How to check scores on HT Portal 

    • Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.
    • Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page.
    • Select the class for which you want to check scores.
    • Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Jun 02, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Login credentials 

    Students will be needed to provide details such as their roll number and registration number.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2023: Exam dates 

    The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. 

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Websites to check 

    RBSE class 10th result will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart for the official website candidate can check the RBSE class 10th result at hindustantimes education page. 

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023: Last years pass percentage 

    82.8 per cent: 2022

    99.56 per cent: 2021

    80.63 per cent: 2020

    79.85 per cent: 2019

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    Rajasthan 10th Result 2023: Know how to check scores online 

    Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on the Class 10 result link.

    Enter roll number and date of birth.

    Submit to view results.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2023: Official notice 

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates who took the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    RBSE class 10th result: Result will be available on HT Portal

    Step 1: Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com

    Step 2: Select your stream

    Step 3: Enter the login details

    Step 4: Submit and check result

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:21 AM IST

    Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023: More than 10 lakh registered 

    This year 10,66,300 students have registered for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination in the state. 

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: June 2, 2023

    Time: 1 pm 

