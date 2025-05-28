Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: How to check RBSE Class 10th results on HT Portal

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will release Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 on May 28, 2025. The RBSE Class 10th results will be announced at 4 pm today. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the Class 10 results on Hindustan Times Portal. RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live Updates Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: How to check RBSE Class 10 result on HT Portal(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Candidates who appeared for the matric examinations can also check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar will join the press conference through VC from Kota and announce the results.

Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma along with other officers will also be present at the press conference.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: How to check RBSE Class 10 result on HT Portal

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

This year a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. This year, the RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.