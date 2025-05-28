RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results releasing today
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results will be announced today, May 28, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will release RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 on May 28, 2025. The Rajasthan Board Class 10th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the matric examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar will join the press conference through VC from Kota and announce the results.
Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma along with other officers will also be present at the press conference.
Along with the results, board officials will also share other details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.
This year a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. This year, the RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage of 2023
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: List of websites
hindustatimes.com
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: How to check results on HT Portal?
Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.
Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.
A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.
Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit
Check the result displayed on the screen.
Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.
RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results?
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
