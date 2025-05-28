RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th results releasing today

RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will release RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 on May 28, 2025. The Rajasthan Board Class 10th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the matric examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar will join the press conference through VC from Kota and announce the results.

Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma along with other officers will also be present at the press conference.

Along with the results, board officials will also share other details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.

This year a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. This year, the RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.