RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Class 5 results shortly
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Stay updated with the latest developments on the Rajasthan Class 5 result here. The result will be declared in a few minutes. After that, students and parents can check it at Shala Darpan (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in).
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining. The Rajasthan Education Department will announce the Class 5 final exam results today, May 30. The result will be declared through video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar shared this information on X. After the result announcement, students and parents can visit the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and/or the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in) to check the results. ...Read More
The Rajasthan Class 8th results were announced earlier this month. A total of 12,64,618 students appeared for the Rajasthan 8th exam, of whom 12,22,369 passed. The pass percentage is 96.66 per cent.
Last year too, RBSE 5th results were declared in May. Approximately 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 97.06 per cent.
Students will need their roll numbers and application numbers to check the Rajasthan 5th result 2025.
Steps to check RBSE 5th result 2025
- Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.
- Click on the 5th, 8th result page.
- Open the Class 5th result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download the Class 5 result.
Check the latest updates on Rajasthan board 5th results below.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Who confirmed Class 5 result date, time
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar confirmed the Class 5 result date and time on X.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Gender-wise pass percentages last year
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Last year, the pass percentage of girls in Class 5 was 97.23. For boys, the pass percentage was 96.89 per cent.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Official websites for Class 5 result
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Following are the official websites for Rajasthan Class 5 result-
rajshaladarpan.nic.in and
rajpsp.nic.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 5 marks on the Shala Darpan portal
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: To check the Rajasthan Class 5 result on the Shala Darpan portal, follow these instructions -
- Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in
- Open the 5th, 8th result page
- Enter your login details
- Submit and check the result.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 results announced earlier
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Class 8th result was declared earlier this month. A total of 12,64,618 students appeared for the Rajasthan 8th exam, of whom 12,22,369 passed. The pass percentage is 96.66 per cent.`
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining. Rajasthan Class 5 board results will be declared at 12:30 pm.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Login details required to check results
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Students will require their roll numbers to check the Rajasthan 5th result online.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: How to check results?
Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.
Click on the 5th, 8th result page.
Open the Class 5th result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and download the Class 5 result.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: A look at last year's Class 5 result
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 5 board exam was 97.06 per cent.
Students appeared: 14,35,696
Pass: 13,93,423
Pass percentage: 97.06 per cent
Pass percentage of government schools: 96.79 per cent
Pass percentage of private schools: 97.40 per cent.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: What is the result time
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar posted on X that Class 5 result will be declared at 12:30 pm.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 result today
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Education Department will announce the Class 5 final exam results today, May 30.