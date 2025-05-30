RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Class 5 results shortly

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Class 5 final exam results will be declared soon

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining. The Rajasthan Education Department will announce the Class 5 final exam results today, May 30. The result will be declared through video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar shared this information on X. After the result announcement, students and parents can visit the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and/or the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in) to check the results. ...Read More

The Rajasthan Class 8th results were announced earlier this month. A total of 12,64,618 students appeared for the Rajasthan 8th exam, of whom 12,22,369 passed. The pass percentage is 96.66 per cent.

Last year too, RBSE 5th results were declared in May. Approximately 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 97.06 per cent.

Students will need their roll numbers and application numbers to check the Rajasthan 5th result 2025.

Steps to check RBSE 5th result 2025

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in. Click on the 5th, 8th result page. Open the Class 5th result link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the Class 5 result.

Check the latest updates on Rajasthan board 5th results below.