Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025: RBSE Class 5th results declared at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 30, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check RBSE Class 5th results is given here. 

The Rajasthan Education Department has announced Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 on May 30, 2025. The direct link to check RBSE Class 5th results is available to all appeared candidates, parents and guardians on the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in. RBSE 5th Result 2025 Live, Rajasthan Board Result Live Updates 

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025: RBSE Class 5th results declared, link here (Representative image/Pexel)
Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025: RBSE Class 5th results declared, link here (Representative image/Pexel)

The Class 5 results was announced via press conference. Along with the results, the pass percentage, number of students appeared, division wise results and other information was shared by the Department.

Direct link to check Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, students will need their roll number.

Parents, guardians and students can follow the steps given below to check results.

1. Visit the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

2. Click on RBSE 5th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Rajasthan Board Class 5 result was announced on May 30. A total of 1435696 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1393423 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 97.06%. The pass percentage of government schools was 96.79% and private schools was 97.40%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Shala Darpan.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025: RBSE Class 5th results declared at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On