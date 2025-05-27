RBSE 10th Results 2025 Date: Rajasthan Class 10 result releasing on May 28, know website to check

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will be releasing the results of RBSE Class 10 final examinations 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 4 PM. Candidates who appeared for the matric examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Results 2025 Date: Rajasthan Class 10 result will be declared on May 28, 2025. (photo by Sunil Ghosh)

Candidates will be able to check their RBSE Class 10 results by entering their details like roll number.

The board will likely hold a press conference to declare the Class 10 results. Along with the results, board officials will also share other details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.

This year, the RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

Prior to this, the board had released the Rajasthan Class 12 results 2025.

RBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Here's how to check when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their RBSE Class 10 results.

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at RBSE.