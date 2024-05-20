RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Class 12 scores declared, check marks with these steps

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE 12th Board Results 2024 today. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Class 12 results live updates RBSE 12th Result 2024 declared on official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

The Rajasthan Class 12 results were announced at a press conference held by RBSE officials.

Other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, gender-wise performance, have also been shared by RBSE officials during the conference.

Check your results on HT Portal:

Candidates who have appeared for RBSE 10th board examination can also check their marks on the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Class 12th result link as required.

Enter details like roll number and other details as required.

Submit and check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for further need.

Candidates must verify the following details on their scorecards:

Candidate Name

Date of Birth

Roll no

Qualifying status

Subject wise marks Theory

Subject wise marks practical

This year, the Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024, and the Class 12 CWSN examination was held from March 1 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm, and the CWSN examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

In 2023, the Science and Commerce stream results were announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was recorded at 95.65 percent and that for Commerce was 96.60. Likewise, the Rajasthan board released the RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Arts on May 25. The pass percentage for the RBSE Class 12 Arts was 92.35.