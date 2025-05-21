RBSE 12th Result 2025 Date: Rajasthan board Class 12 result on May 22, websites to check

RBSE 12th Result 2025 Date: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will announce Class 12 final exam results on Thursday, May 22, 2025. RBSE 12th Result 2024 Date: Rajasthan board Class 12 result will be out on May 22, 2025, on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. (Representative image/Sunil Ghosh)

The RBSE has called a press conference a 5 PM, following which the marks will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th result 2024 live updates.

As informed by the board, the RBSE Class 12 Results will be announced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The results for all streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared together.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 students had registered for the examination. Of these, 2, 73, 984 students registered in Science, 28, 250 in Commerce, 5,87, 475 in Arts and 3907 in Senior Upadhyay, the board added.

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from March 6 to April 4. Exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were from March 1 to 4. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and CWSN exam was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

How to check BSER Class 12 result

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the Class 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result page, as required. Provide your login details. Submit it and check the Class 12 marks.

Last year, RBSE 12th Arts result was announced in June. A total of 652444 students registered for the exam out of whom 640239 appeared and 616745 students passed the examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 Arts was 96.33 per cent.

The Class 12 Science and Commerce results were announced in May. The overall pass percentage for Commerce was 96.60 per cent and the pass percentage in the Science stream was 95.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, the results of RBSE Class 10 exams 2025 will be declared soon, board secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website RBSE.