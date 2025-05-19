RBSE Result 2025 News LIVE: Websites to check Rajasthan 10th, 12th board results when out

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 News LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare RBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination results on the official website. When declared, students can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board is expected to issue an official notification providing prior information about the RBSE 10th and 12th results date and time....Read More

This year, the RBSE conducted the Rajasthan board 10th exam from March 6 to April 4, 2025. The Class 12th board examination was held from March 6 to April 7, 2025.

RBSE Result 2025: Steps to check Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 results when declared

Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the RBSE 10th or 12th result link

Enter login credentials and submit.

Check and download the result.

When was result announced last year?

Last year, RBSE announced the 10th board result on May 29. A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the Class 10 board examination, of whom 10,39,895 appeared. The pass percentage was93.03 per cent.

The pass percentage of boys was 92.64 per cent, while for girls it was 93.46 per cent.

For Class 12th, RBSE announced results on May 20 last year. The pass percentage for the Arts stream was 96.88 per cent, while it was 97.73 per cent for the Science stream and 98.95 per cent for the Commerce stream.