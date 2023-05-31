Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results tomorrow
Live

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results tomorrow

board exams
Updated on May 31, 2023 02:16 PM IST

  • RBSE Class 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan board results will be out on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Updates below.

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results date confirmed (HT File/Picture for representational purpose only)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Directorate of Education is going to declare Class 5th board exam results tomorrow, June 1. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in after the official announcement using roll numbers. 

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla is expected to announce these results at a press conference. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Class 5 final exam.

Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 31 May 2023 02:16 PM

    RBSE 5th result 2023: Where to check marks

    Rajasthan Class 5th results can be checked on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. 

  • Wed, 31 May 2023 01:59 PM

    RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 tomorrow

    Rajasthan Class 5th board exam results will be out tomorrow, June 1. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan board rbse board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.