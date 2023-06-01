Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE to declare Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 today

RBSE to declare Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 today

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2023 08:09 AM IST

RBSE Class 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan board Class 5 results will be out on rajshaladarpan.nic.in after 1:30 pm today.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2023: Directorate of Education Rajasthan will announce results of Class 5th board exam 2023 today, June 1. These results will be officially declared at 1:30 pm after which students can check their marks on the Shala Darpn portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 live updates.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 today(Getty Images)

Board exam roll numbers will be required to check results on the Shala Darpan portal.

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce Class 5 result 2023 at a press conference. A total of 14,68,130 students have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final exam this year. The board is expected to announce the number of candidates who have appeared and passed in the exam but is unlikely to release any merit list.

Apart from the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023

  1. Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  2. Now, go to the “5th & 8th exam” page.
  3. Open the Class 5th result tab.
  4. Select Class, district and enter roll number.
  5. Login and check your result.

