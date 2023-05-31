Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results tomorrow
RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results tomorrow

board exams
Updated on May 31, 2023 02:16 PM IST

RBSE Class 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan board results will be out on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Updates below.

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results date confirmed (HT File/Picture for representational purpose only)
RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results date confirmed (HT File/Picture for representational purpose only)
ByHT Education Desk
RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Directorate of Education is going to declare Class 5th board exam results tomorrow, June 1. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in after the official announcement using roll numbers. 

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla is expected to announce these results at a press conference. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Class 5 final exam.

Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    RBSE 5th result 2023: Where to check marks

    Rajasthan Class 5th results can be checked on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. 

  • May 31, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 tomorrow

    Rajasthan Class 5th board exam results will be out tomorrow, June 1. 

