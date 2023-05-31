RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan board Class 5 results tomorrow
RBSE Class 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan board results will be out on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Updates below.
RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Directorate of Education is going to declare Class 5th board exam results tomorrow, June 1. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in after the official announcement using roll numbers.
Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla is expected to announce these results at a press conference. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Class 5 final exam.
Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 31, 2023 02:16 PM IST
RBSE 5th result 2023: Where to check marks
Rajasthan Class 5th results can be checked on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
-
May 31, 2023 01:59 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 tomorrow
Rajasthan Class 5th board exam results will be out tomorrow, June 1.