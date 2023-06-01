Home / Education / Board Exams / When is RBSE Rajasthan board 10th result 2023? Here's what official says

When is RBSE Rajasthan board 10th result 2023? Here's what official says

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2023 10:38 AM IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Once declared, students can check their marks on the board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Class 10th board exam results will be announced this week, Rajendra Gupta, Deputy Director of Public Relations at RBSE has informed HT Digital.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2023: Official update (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2023: Official update (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, the official did not give an exact date for these results. Once declared, students can check their marks on the website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE has already declared Class 12 board exam results. Class 8 final exam results were announced by the state's Education department last month and Class 5 results will be out today, June 1. Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 live updates.

As seen during announcement of past results, RBSE is likely to hold a press conference in which Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce RBSE Class 10th results. After the official announcement, students can go to the board website, use their login credentials, and check marks.

In the result press conference, among other information, pass percentage of students, gender-wise result, attendance of students in the exam, etc. are likely to be revealed.

For further details on Rajasthan board Class 10th results, students should visit the official website of RBSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse rajasthan board board exam result + 1 more
rbse rajasthan board board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out