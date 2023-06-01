When is RBSE Rajasthan board 10th result 2023? Here's what official says

Rajasthan Class 10th board exam results will be announced this week, Rajendra Gupta, Deputy Director of Public Relations at RBSE has informed HT Digital. RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2023: Official update (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, the official did not give an exact date for these results. Once declared, students can check their marks on the website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE has already declared Class 12 board exam results. Class 8 final exam results were announced by the state's Education department last month and Class 5 results will be out today, June 1. Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 live updates.

As seen during announcement of past results, RBSE is likely to hold a press conference in which Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce RBSE Class 10th results. After the official announcement, students can go to the board website, use their login credentials, and check marks.

In the result press conference, among other information, pass percentage of students, gender-wise result, attendance of students in the exam, etc. are likely to be revealed.

For further details on Rajasthan board Class 10th results, students should visit the official website of RBSE.