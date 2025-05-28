RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 declared, 93.60% pass Rajasthan Board 10th exams

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 on May 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Rajasthan Board 10th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can also be checked on HT Portal and Digilocker. RBSE 10th Result 2025 Live Updates RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board 10th results is out. (PTI file photo)

An overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.60 per cent.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to check

To check the results on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results was announced at the press conference. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced the results today through VC from Kota.

This year a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. This year, the RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.