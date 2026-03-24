RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

As per reports, the RBSE 10th result will be announced at 1 pm. However, HT Digital do not have any official confirmation to it.

The Class 10 board exam was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

Students can check their results by following the steps given below on HT Portal.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.