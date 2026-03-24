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    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 24, 2026 8:33:14 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today, March 24, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 24, 2026. The Class 10 results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will also be available on HT Portal.

    As per reports, the RBSE 10th result will be announced at 1 pm. However, HT Digital do not have any official confirmation to it.

    The Class 10 board exam was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

    Students can check their results by following the steps given below on HT Portal.

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

    2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

    4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

    5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

    6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    ...Read More

    As per reports, the RBSE 10th result will be announced at 1 pm. However, HT Digital do not have any official confirmation to it.

    The Class 10 board exam was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

    Students can check their results by following the steps given below on HT Portal.

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

    2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

    4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

    5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

    6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2026 8:33:13 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: 10 best performing districts of 2025

    1. Sikkar — 97.56%

    2. Jhunjhunu — 97.53%

    3. Nagaur — 97.26%

    4. Didwana-Kutchaman — 97.23%

    5. Kotputli-Behror — 96.15%

    6. Dungarpur — 95.73%

    7. Rajsamand — 95.33%

    8. Jodhpur — 95.25%

    9. Barmer — 95.21%

    10. Jalore — 95.11%

    Mar 24, 2026 8:25:14 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Class 10 results on HT Portal here

    Mar 24, 2026 8:13:08 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Know about grading system

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board follows 9 point grading system.

    A1: 91-100 marks

    E2- 0-20 marks

    Mar 24, 2026 7:53:34 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10 results on HT Portal?

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

    2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

    4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

    5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

    6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

    Mar 24, 2026 7:51:24 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check results

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    HT Portal

    Mar 24, 2026 7:48:27 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates registered

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

    Mar 24, 2026 7:45:24 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam held in single shift

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

    Mar 24, 2026 7:42:35 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates of Class 10

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 board exam was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

    Mar 24, 2026 7:39:28 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Result time

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: As per reports, the RBSE 10th result will be announced at 1 pm. However, HT Digital do not have any official confirmation to it.

    Mar 24, 2026 7:36:29 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 results when out?

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will also be available on HT Portal.

    Mar 24, 2026 7:33:07 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date: March 24, 2026

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Time: Unknown

    News education board exams RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
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