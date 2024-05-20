 RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result today, how to check marks on HT portal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result today, how to check marks on HT portal

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2024 08:56 AM IST

RBSE 12th Result 2024: In addition to the official website, Rajasthan board Class 12 marks will be available on the HT portal

RBSE 12th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce Class 12 final exam results today, May 20. The RBSE has called a press conference at 12:15 pm after which marks will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th result 2024 live updates.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2024: How to check marks on HT portal
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2024: How to check marks on HT portal

In addition to the website mentioned above, Rajasthan board Class 12 marks will be available on the HT portal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

RBSE 12th result on HT Portal (register now)

Students can now register for the Rajasthan board Class 12 result on the HT Portal. Those who pre-register will get an alert on their mobile phones when the result link is active.

After the result is announced, students can check their marks on the window given here using their roll numbers.

How to check BSER Class 12 result on HT Portal

  1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/boaed-exams.
  2. Go to Rajasthan board.
  3. Open the Class 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result page, as required.
  4. Provide your login details.
  5. Submit it and check the Class 12 marks.

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were from March 1 to 4. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and CWSN exam was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Last year, RBSE 12th Arts result was announced in June. A total of 652444 students registered for the exam out of whom 640239 appeared and 616745 students passed the examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 Arts was 96.33 per cent.

The Class 12 Science and Commerce results were announced in May. The overall pass percentage for Commerce was 96.60 per cent and the pass percentage in the Science stream was 95.65 per cent.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education, RBSE Result 2024 Live , Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 live along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result today, how to check marks on HT portal

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On