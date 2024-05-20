RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result today, how to check marks on HT portal
RBSE 12th Result 2024: In addition to the official website, Rajasthan board Class 12 marks will be available on the HT portal
RBSE 12th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will announce Class 12 final exam results today, May 20. The RBSE has called a press conference at 12:15 pm after which marks will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th result 2024 live updates.
In addition to the website mentioned above, Rajasthan board Class 12 marks will be available on the HT portal.
RBSE 12th result on HT Portal
Students can now register for the Rajasthan board Class 12 result on the HT Portal. Those who pre-register will get an alert on their mobile phones when the result link is active.
After the result is announced, students can check their marks on the window given here using their roll numbers.
How to check BSER Class 12 result on HT Portal
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/boaed-exams.
- Go to Rajasthan board.
- Open the Class 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result page, as required.
- Provide your login details.
- Submit it and check the Class 12 marks.
The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were from March 1 to 4. The regular exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and CWSN exam was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.
Last year, RBSE 12th Arts result was announced in June. A total of 652444 students registered for the exam out of whom 640239 appeared and 616745 students passed the examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 Arts was 96.33 per cent.
The Class 12 Science and Commerce results were announced in May. The overall pass percentage for Commerce was 96.60 per cent and the pass percentage in the Science stream was 95.65 per cent.
