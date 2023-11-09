Reach to Teach Foundation, SCERT launch training programme for teachers in Arunachal

The Reach to Teach foundation launched a month-long Board Examination training programme for Subject Teachers of Classes X and XII in Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Month-long Board Examination training programme conducted for Teachers in Arunachal Pradesh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a press release, the initiative is aimed at boosting the overall performance of students in board examinations. The training aims to get teachers familiar with the examinations and Beyond ToolKit programme designed by the foundation.

The training programme, launched by the state education minister Taba Tedir, was conducted across all 26 districts in September and October as part of a three-year programme being rolled out by Reach to Teach Foundation to strengthen teaching and learning outcomes in the state.

As informed in the release, a total of 239 teachers were trained in Maths, 227 teachers in Science, and 191 teachers in English for Class X in the month-long programme. Likewise, for Class XII, 49 teachers were trained in Maths, 40 teachers in Physics, 40 teachers in Chemistry and 38 teachers in Biology.

Training for DTF officials for enhanced outcome

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SCERT has created a District Task Force (DTF) under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Education to review and monitor the Board Exam initiatives.

As such, the Reach to Teach Foundation organised a two-day training for the DTF officials on November 7th and 8th to sensitise them on the issue, discuss their roles and responsibilities, and familiarise them with essential reporting tools. A total of 88 DTF officials were trained as part of the initiative.

Ratna Viswanathan, Chair of the Board, Reach to Teach Foundation said, “Our aim is to strengthen learning outcomes with a focus on enhancing the performance of students appearing for Board Exams.”

For more information, please visit the official website of Reach to Teach Foundation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}