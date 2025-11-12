UP Board announces revised timetable for 2026 10th and 12th exams; earlier schedule partially modified

Revised UP Board timetable for 10th, 12th exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a revised schedule for select papers of the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations, making changes in the timing of Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers on February 18 and rescheduling the Intermediate Sanskrit paper. Revised UP Board 2026 exam timetable: The UP Board had earlier announced that the 2026 board exams would commence on February 18 and conclude on March 12, with exams held in two shifts — 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. (File)

According to the revised timetable released by UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the changes affect only three papers, while the rest of the examinations will be conducted as per the earlier announced schedule.

As per the revised schedule, both the Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers for Class 10 will now be held in the morning shift (8:30 am to 11:45 am) on February 18, 2026. Earlier, the Hindi paper was scheduled in the morning shift and the Elementary Hindi paper in the afternoon shift on the same day.

UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable out at upmsp.edu.in For Class 12 (Intermediate) students, both General Hindi and Hindi papers will now be held in the afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm) on February 18, 2026. Previously, the General Hindi paper was scheduled in the morning and the Hindi paper in the afternoon shift on February 18.

In another change, the Class 12 Sanskrit examination, which was earlier scheduled for February 20 in the morning shift, will now be conducted on March 12, 2026, in the afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm).

The board clarified that apart from these modifications, all other papers of High School and Intermediate examinations will take place as per the previously declared timetable.

The UP Board had earlier announced that the 2026 board exams would commence on February 18 and conclude on March 12, with exams held in two shifts — 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

Over 52 lakh students — including 27,50,945 High School and 24,79,352 Intermediate candidates — are registered to appear for the UP Board’s 2026 examinations. The revised timetable has been uploaded on the official website https://upmsp.edu.in