Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2026 timetable out for Class 10, 11, 12, check schedule here

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the 2026 public exam timetable for Class 10 (SSLC), Class 11 (HSE First Year), and Class 12 (HSE Second Year) students.

According to the release, the Class 12 board exams will be held from March 2 to March 26, 2026, while Class 11 exams (for arrear candidates) will take place from March 3 to March 27, 2026. The SSLC (Class 10) public exams are scheduled from March 11 to April 6, 2026.

All exams will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 1:15 p.m. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper and five minutes to verify their details before writing the exam.

The practical examinations will be conducted before the written tests —

Class 12: February 9 to 14, 2026

Class 11: February 16 to 21, 2026

Class 10: February 23 to 28, 2026

The tentative result dates are May 8, 2026 for Class 12, and May 20, 2026 for both Classes 11 and 10.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) Public Exam Time Table 2026 March 2 (Mon): Part I – Tamil and other languages

March 5 (Thu): Part II – English

March 9 (Mon): Part III – Chemistry / Accountancy / Geography

March 13 (Fri): Part III – Physics / Economics / Employability Skills

March 17 (Tue): Part III – Mathematics / Zoology / Commerce / Micro Biology / Nutrition and Dietetics / Textile & Dress Designing / Food Service Management / Agricultural Science / Nursing (General)

March 23 (Mon): Part III – Biology / Botany / History / Business Mathematics and Statistics / Basic Electronics, Civil, Automobile and Mechanical Engineering / Textile Technology / Office Management and Secretaryship

March 26 (Thu): Part III – Communicative English / Ethics and Indian Culture / Computer Science / Computer Applications / Bio-Chemistry / Advanced Tamil / Home Science / Political Science / Statistics / Nursing (Vocational) / Basic Electrical Engineering

Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE +1) Public Exam 2026 (For Arrear Candidates) March 3 (Tue): Part I – Tamil and other languages

March 6 (Fri): Part II – English

March 10 (Tue): Part III – Chemistry / Accountancy / Geography

March 12 (Thu): Part III – Communicative English / Ethics and Indian Culture / Computer Science / Computer Applications / Bio-Chemistry / Home Science / Political Science / Statistics / Vocational subjects

March 18 (Wed): Part III – Physics / Economics / Employability Skills

March 24 (Tue): Part III – Mathematics / Zoology / Commerce / Micro Biology / Nutrition and Dietetics / Textile & Dress Designing / Food Service Management / Agricultural Science / Nursing (General)

March 27 (Fri): Part III – Biology / Botany / History / Business Mathematics and Statistics / Basic Engineering subjects / Office Management and Secretaryship

Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Public Exam Time Table 2026 March 11 (Wed): Part I – Tamil and other languages

March 16 (Mon): Part II – English

March 25 (Wed): Part III – Mathematics

March 30 (Mon): Part III – Science

April 2 (Thu): Part III – Social Science

April 6 (Mon): Part IV – Optional Language

All exams will be held in the forenoon session (10am to 1.15pm) across Tamil Nadu.

The DGE has advised students to follow the timetable carefully and be present at examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start time.

Students can download the full Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, and 12th public exam timetable 2026 PDF from the official website dge.tn.gov.in