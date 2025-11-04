UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 News Live: Where, how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th timetable when out

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow for blog for latest updates on exam dates, how to download datesheet and more.