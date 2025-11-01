Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable out at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSC and HSC examinations. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the datesheet through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
As per the datesheet, Class 10 or SSC exam will begin on February 20 and end on March 18, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Class 12 or HSC exam will begin on February 10 and will end on March 11, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.