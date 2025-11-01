Edit Profile
    Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable out at mahahsscboard.in

    Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet has been released. The SSC, HSC timetable can be checked here. 

    Published on: Nov 1, 2025 10:32 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSC and HSC examinations. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the datesheet through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

    Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable out at mahahsscboard.in (PTI Photo)
    As per the datesheet, Class 10 or SSC exam will begin on February 20 and end on March 18, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The Class 12 or HSC exam will begin on February 10 and will end on March 11, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Direct link to download SSC datesheet

    Direct link to download HSC datesheet

    Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

    To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

    2. Click on Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for SSC, HSC available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF File will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

