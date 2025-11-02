Meghalaya Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: MBOSE Class 10, 12 complete schedule here, check key dates, timing & more

Whereas the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams 2026 is scheduled to commence from February 18, 2026 and end on March 13, 2026. The MBOSE 12th exams will also be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM.

As per the official schedule, Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2026 will begin from January 30, 2026 and conclude on February 11, 2026. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, has released the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam can check and download the timetable from the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

The board informed that the duration of vocational subjects will be one hour, that is from 10 AM to 11 AM

It may be mentioned here that the examination halls will be opened at 9:30 AM on the examination day, question papers will be distributed to candidates at 9:45 AM.

Furthermore, the answer scripts will be distributed to candidates at 9:50 AM, and they will start writing at 10 AM.

For more details, visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education.