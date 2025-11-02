Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Meghalaya Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: MBOSE Class 10, 12 complete schedule here, check key dates, timing & more

    Meghalaya Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: Check the complete schedule of MBOSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2026 here. 

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 12:20 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, has released the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam can check and download the timetable from the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

    Meghalaya Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: Check the schedule of MBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2026. (Representative image/HT file photo)
    Meghalaya Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: Check the schedule of MBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2026. (Representative image/HT file photo)

    As per the official schedule, Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2026 will begin from January 30, 2026 and conclude on February 11, 2026. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM.

    Whereas the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams 2026 is scheduled to commence from February 18, 2026 and end on March 13, 2026. The MBOSE 12th exams will also be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM.

    Also read: Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable out at mahahsscboard.in

    MBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

    DATESUBJECTTIME
    JANUARY 30, 2026English10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 2, 2026Science10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 4, 2026Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 6, 2026Social Science10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 9, 2026Mathematics/Special Mathematics10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 11, 2026Indian Languages/Additional English10 AM to 1 PM

    MBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

    DATESUBJECTTIME
    FEBRUARY 18, 2026English10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 19, 2026MIL/Alternative English10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 20, 2026Sociology10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 23, 2026Economics/Physics/Poultry Farming-IV/ Computer Technique-IV10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 24, 2026Vocational Subjects10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 25, 2026Elective Languages/Biology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 26, 2026Philosophy/Poultry Farming-V/Computer Technique-V10 AM to 1 PM
    FEBRUARY 27, 2026History/Geology/Accountancy10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 2, 2026Political Science/Chemistry/Business Studies10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 3, 2026Education/Poultry Farming-VI/Computer Technique-VI10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 5, 2026Mathematics10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 6, 2026Geography/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 9, 2026Computer Science/Informatics Practices10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 10, 2026Physical Education10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 11, 2026Music (Western)/Psychology10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 12, 2026Anthropology/Statistics10 AM to 1 PM
    MARCH 13, 2026Home Science10 AM to 1 PM

    Also read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet out at cbse.gov.in, check timetable here

    The board informed that the duration of vocational subjects will be one hour, that is from 10 AM to 11 AM

    It may be mentioned here that the examination halls will be opened at 9:30 AM on the examination day, question papers will be distributed to candidates at 9:45 AM.

    Also read: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet out at cbse.gov.in, check timetable here

    Furthermore, the answer scripts will be distributed to candidates at 9:50 AM, and they will start writing at 10 AM.

    For more details, visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
    News/Education/Board Exams/Meghalaya Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: MBOSE Class 10, 12 Complete Schedule Here, Check Key Dates, Timing & More
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes