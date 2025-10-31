Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet. The Class 12 timetable has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet out at cbse.gov.in, check timetable here

The Class 12 board exam will commence on February 17 and will end on April 9, 2025. The exam will begin with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand and will end with Multi-media, Textile design and Data Science.

The tentative datesheet was released on September 24, 2025 fo that stakeholders could make their preparations accordingly.

The Board has released the final datesheet 110 days prior to the start of the examinations. The board exam datesheet was released after schools submitted their LOC and CBSE had the final data of subject combinations offered by the students.

Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet: How to download To check the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the offcial website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the timetable.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The date of conduct of entrance examinations meant for the students of Class 12 have been taken into consideration and efforts have been made to complete the examinations much before the entrance examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.