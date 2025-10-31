Edit Profile
    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet out at cbse.gov.in, check timetable here

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet has been released. The timetable for Class 10 can be checked here. 

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 8:19 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination can check and download the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet out at cbse.gov.in, check timetable here (HT file photo)

    The Class 10 board exam will begin on February 17 with Mathematics paper and will end with March 10, 2026 with French paper. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet: How to download

    To download the final datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 final datesheet link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    This year onwards, CBSE Class 10 exam will be held twice. CBSE said it is for the first time that the datesheets have been issued nearly 110 days before the start of the examinations, and this could have been possible because of the timely submission of LOC by the schools.

    A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes. Also, the datesheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

