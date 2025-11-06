Edit Profile
    UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable out at upmsp.edu.in, check here

    UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 has been released. The timetable can be checked here. 

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released UP Board Exam 2026 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 or Class 12 examination can download the timetable from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

    UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable out at upmsp.edu.in, check here (File/AFP)
    As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board exam will commence on February 18 and will end on March 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 10th board exam will begin with Hindi paper and end with Agriculture paper.

    Class 12 board exam in the state will begin on February 18 and will end on March 12, 2025. The exam will commence with General Hindi and conclude with Computer paper. The Class 12th exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

    Check UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet here

    UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download

    To download the exam datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

    2. Click on UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
    News/Education/Board Exams/UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Timetable Out At Upmsp.edu.in, Check Here
