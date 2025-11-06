UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable out at upmsp.edu.in, check here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released UP Board Exam 2026 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 or Class 12 examination can download the timetable from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board exam will commence on February 18 and will end on March 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 10th board exam will begin with Hindi paper and end with Agriculture paper.
Class 12 board exam in the state will begin on February 18 and will end on March 12, 2025. The exam will commence with General Hindi and conclude with Computer paper. The Class 12th exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.