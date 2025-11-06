Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released UP Board Exam 2026 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 or Class 12 examination can download the timetable from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable out at upmsp.edu.in, check here (File/AFP)

As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board exam will commence on February 18 and will end on March 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 10th board exam will begin with Hindi paper and end with Agriculture paper.

Class 12 board exam in the state will begin on February 18 and will end on March 12, 2025. The exam will commence with General Hindi and conclude with Computer paper. The Class 12th exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Check UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet here UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download To download the exam datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

