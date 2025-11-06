Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: KSEAB SSLC, PUC exam 1, 2 timetable released, check here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSLC and PUC exams 1 and 2. Candidates can check the timetable through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
As per the timetable released by the Board, the Class 10 or SSLC exam 1 will begin on March 18 and end on April 2, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The SSLC exam will commence with first language paper and conclude with Core subject.
The SSLC 2 exam will begin on May 18 and will end on May 25, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Class 10 exam will commence with first language paper and end with JTS subject.
The Class 12 or PUC exam 1 will begin on February 28 with Kannada and Arabic papers and end on March 17 with Music, electronics, IT and other papers. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.
The Board will conduct PUC exam 2 from April 25 to May 9, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 exam 2 will commence with Kannada and Arabic papers and end with Hindustani Music, Electronics, IT and other papers.