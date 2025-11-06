Edit Profile
    Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: KSEAB SSLC, PUC exam 1, 2 timetable released, check here

    Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet has been released. Check the KSEAB SSLC, PUC 1, 2 exam timetable here. 

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 11:17 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSLC and PUC exams 1 and 2. Candidates can check the timetable through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: KSEAB SSLC, PUC exam 1, 2 timetable released, check here (HT Photo)
    As per the timetable released by the Board, the Class 10 or SSLC exam 1 will begin on March 18 and end on April 2, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The SSLC exam will commence with first language paper and conclude with Core subject.

    The SSLC 2 exam will begin on May 18 and will end on May 25, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Class 10 exam will commence with first language paper and end with JTS subject.

    The Class 12 or PUC exam 1 will begin on February 28 with Kannada and Arabic papers and end on March 17 with Music, electronics, IT and other papers. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

    The Board will conduct PUC exam 2 from April 25 to May 9, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 exam 2 will commence with Kannada and Arabic papers and end with Hindustani Music, Electronics, IT and other papers.

    Class 10 exam 1 datesheet

    Class 10 exam 2 datesheet

    Class 12 exam 1 datesheet

    Class 12 exam 2 datesheet

    Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download

    To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    2. Click on the Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

    4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

