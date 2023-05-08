Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023: TN Plus 2 HSC results releasing today

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023: TN Plus 2 HSC results releasing today

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Candidates can check their TN Plus 2 Results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE will release Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023 today, May 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check their TN Plus 2 Results at 9.30 am. The result link will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN +2 result 2023 live updates.

TN +2 result 2023 today(HT file)

The Tamil Nadu +2 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name, supplementary exam dates and other details will also be announced along with the declaration of results.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of TNDGE.

· Click on Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 board exams were started on March 13 and ended on April 3, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of TNDGE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tamil nadu board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP