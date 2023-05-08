Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023: TN Plus 2 HSC results releasing today

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE will release Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023 today, May 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check their TN Plus 2 Results at 9.30 am. The result link will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN +2 result 2023 live updates.

TN +2 result 2023 today(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tamil Nadu +2 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name, supplementary exam dates and other details will also be announced along with the declaration of results.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of TNDGE.

· Click on Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 board exams were started on March 13 and ended on April 3, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of TNDGE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}