TN Plus Two 12th Result 2023 Live: TNDGE +2 HSC results tomorrow

Updated on May 07, 2023 03:26 PM IST

TN Plus Two HSC Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu +2 or Class 12 results releasing tomorrow on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Plus Two results 2023 Live Updates: TN +2 results tomorrow
TN Plus Two results 2023 Live Updates: TN +2 results tomorrow(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk
TN Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce plus two or HSC or Class 12 results tomorrow, May 8, at 9:30 am. Students can check TN +2 result 2023 from official websites, once it is announced.

Official websites for TN plus two results are: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister of School Education will announce these results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

To check results online, candidates have to use their roll number and date of birth. Results will also be provided via registered mobile numbers of students. Follow all the latest updates below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 03:13 PM IST

    TN Plus Two result 2023

    Apart from checking it on official websites, students will also receive Class 12 results on their registered mobile numbers.  

  • May 07, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    TN Class 12th result 2023: Login credentials required to check +2 results

    To check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results, students have to use roll number and date of birth.

  • May 07, 2023 03:10 PM IST

    TN +2 result 2023: List of official websites to check scores

    1. tnresults.nic.in
    2. dge1.tn.nic.in
    3. dge2.tn.nic.in and 
    4. dge.tn.gov.in.
  • May 07, 2023 03:09 PM IST

    TN Plus Two result 2023: Class 12th results tomorrow

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 or HSC final exam results will be announced tomorrow, May 7.

