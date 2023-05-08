Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has declared TN Plus Two 12th Result 2023 on May 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for TN 12th exams can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results on the official site of DGE TN. The result link for Class 12 will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live Updates TN Plus Two 12th Result 2023: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

The TN +2 results was announced by Minister of School Education of the state through the press conference to be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

Direct link here

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN Plus Two 12th Result 2023: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results

Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 8 lakh candidates have registered for TN +2 examination in the state. The examination for Arts, Commerce and Science streams was conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023.