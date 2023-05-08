Home / Education / Board Exams / TN Plus Two results 2023 announced, list of websites to check +2 HSC results

TN Plus Two results 2023 announced, list of websites to check +2 HSC results

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2023 10:19 AM IST

Students can check their TN Plus Two results 2023 on the official websites using roll number and date of birth.

TN + 2 Results 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared Plus two or Class 12 final exam results. Students can check their TN Plus Two results 2023 from the official websites using their login credentials. TN +2 Result 2023 Live Updates.

Here's the list of websites to check TN HSC +2 results 2023

Students can check their results on the following websites:

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. Dge1.tn.nic.in
  3. Dge2.tn.nic.in
  4. Dge.tn.gov.in

To check Tamil Nadu Inter results, students have to use roll number and date of birth as login credentials. These are the steps to follow:

  1. Go to tnresults.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link for TN HSC or +2 results.
  3. Login with your roll number and date of birth.
  4. Check and download your plus two results.

Apart from the official websites, students can also view TN Plus Two results on their phones. TNDGE has informed that these results will be sent to registered mobile numbers of students.

tamil nadu board exam result
