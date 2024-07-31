Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 11 Supplementary Result out, steps to check marks online

TN 11th Supply Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary exam results have been declared. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the Class 11th or HSE Plus One Supplementary results on Wednesday, July 31 and students can now check their marks on the official website of TNDGE, dge.tn.gov.in. To check the marks online, candidates are required to use their roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials. TN HSE 11th Supplementary result 2024 live updates. After a delay, the results of class 11 annual examinations were announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Sunday with 72% of students qualifying. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Here is the direct link and steps to check HSE Plus One Supply results:

TN 11th Supplementary Result 2024 direct link

Steps to check TN 11th Supply Result 2024 online

Visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in.

Open the results page.

Click on the Supplementary exam 2024 result link given on the page.

Enter your login credentials – roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details and check your marks.

Check the details and take a printout of the result page.

For the annual Class 11th final examination in Tamil Nadu, a total of 8,11,172 students appeared, of whom 7,39,539 passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.17 per cent this year.

Gender-wise, girls recorded a better pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage of male candidates was 87.26 per cent compared to 94.69 per cent for female candidates. The pass percentage of Transgender candidates was 100 per cent.

For further details about the Class 11 Supplementary results, the candidates can check the official website of the TNDGE.