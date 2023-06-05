TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing at 12 pm

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023. The Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim would also be announced on the same date.

Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state. Around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.