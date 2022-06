Telangana TS SSC Results 2022: Class 10 results out on bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations announced Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results on Thursday, June 30. TS SSC results have been declared at 11:30 am by the state's Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a press conference. Students can check their marks memos on the board websites using their hall ticket numbers. TS SSC results 2022 live updates.

TS SSC results 2022 direct link

Official websites to check Telangana board Class 10th results are:

bse.telangana.gov.in bseresults.telangana.gov.in

In addition to these, some private portals may also host SSC results.

Here are the steps to check Telangana SSC results:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the SSC or Class 10 result link. Enter roll number and login. Submit and view results.

Telangana SSC examinations were held across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022