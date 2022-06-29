Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Result 2022 Live: Telangana Class 10th results releasing tomorrow
Telangana TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: TS SSC Results will be declared on June 30, 2022. The Board will announce the Class 10 results at 11.30 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the results and download it through the official site of BSE Telangana.

Once declared, students can check their results on bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and on other websites.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at a press conference. To check SSC exam results, students will have to login to the board websites with their hall ticket numbers.

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Prior to this, TSBIE had announced IPE 1st and 2nd year results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:30 PM IST

    Telangana class 10th result: Documents needed to check result

    To check Telangana BSE results 2022, students will have to login to the board websites with their hall ticket numbers.

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:25 PM IST

    Telangana SSC results 2022: All students declared passed in 2021

    Telangana class 10th result will be declared tomorrow. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. All the students who appeared for the exam were declared pass.

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:20 PM IST

    Telangana SSC results with mark: How to download 

    Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

    Click on result link and a new page will open.

    Press Telangana SSC results 2022 link available on the page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:16 PM IST

    Telangana TS 10th results 2022: List of websites 

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    bseresults.telangana.gov.in

    manabadi.co.in

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:11 PM IST

    TS 10th results Manabadi: Know passing marks 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to score a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to qualify the exam. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:05 PM IST

    Manabadi TS board ssc result: 2021 statistics 

    As many as 5,21,073 students who had paid their examination fees for the SSC examinations were declared passed. Of them, 2,10,647 students got a GPA of 10 out of 10. The marks were allotted to the students on the basis of internal assessment.

  • Jun 29, 2022 07:01 PM IST

    TS class 10 result 2022: Where can candidates check result 

    TS Class 10 result 2022 will be made available online at the official website of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. These results will also be made available on manabadi.co.in and other third-party websites.

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:54 PM IST

    TS SSC result 2022 date

    TS SSC result 2022 date was announced on June 29, 2022. The Class 10 result will be declared at 11.30 pm. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:50 PM IST

    TS SSC results 2022 on Manabadi: Press conference venue 

    TS Class 10 result 2022 will be declared on June 30, 2022 at 11.30 am. The SSC result will be announced by State Education Minister at Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Road No 25, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad- 500033.

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:45 PM IST

    TS SSC results 2022 manabadi: Steps to check 

    Go to manabadi.co.in. 

    Click on TS SSC Results 2022 link available on the page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials. 

    Check the result and download it. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:37 PM IST

    TS SSC toppers 2022: Likely to release 

    TS SSC toppers 2022 will likely be released on June 30, 2022. The Board has not made any announcement regarding release of merit list of toppers list till now. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:32 PM IST

    BSE Telangana SSC results 2022: Details of exam centre

    BSE Telangana SSC Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow. The exams were conducted across 2,861 examination centres. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:23 PM IST

    Result to be available on Manabadi 

    TS SSC Result 2022 will be available on Manabadi website as well. The link will be activated at 11.30 am tomorrow. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    SSC result 2022: Exam dates 

    TS SSC examination was conducted by the Board from May 23 to June 1, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode after a gap of 2 years. The exam was conducted by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government.

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:05 PM IST

    SSC result Telangana: List of websites 

    These are the official websites where students can check SSC marks memo:

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    bseresults.telangana.gov.in

  • Jun 29, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    Telangana BSE results 2022: Keep hall tickets ready 

    To check Telangana BSE results 2022, students will have to login to the board websites with their hall ticket numbers.

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:52 PM IST

    Telangana board 10th result 2022: Date and Time 

    Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination result will be announced on June 30 at 11:30 am.

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:45 PM IST

    Telangana board exams 2022: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to announce result 

    Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the Telangana board exams 2022 result. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:34 PM IST

    Telangana board SSC result: Official website 

    Telangana board SSC result: Official website
    Telangana board SSC result: Official website
  • Jun 29, 2022 05:32 PM IST

    Telangana class 10 result 2022: More than 5 lakh students waiting for result

    Telangana class 10 result 2022 can be checked by appeared candidates on June 30, 2022. More than 5 lakh students are waiting to check the SSC results. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:31 PM IST

    Telangana class 10th result: Last year exams were cancelled 

    Telangana class 10th result will be declared tomorrow. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. All the students who appeared for the exam were declared pass. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:28 PM IST

    Telangana SSC board exam 2022: FAQs

    When was ts 10th results 2022?

    The TS 10th results 2022 will be announced on June 30, 2022.

    How to download TS SSC Marks Memo?

    Candidates can download the TS SSC marks memo by following the steps given in the previous update. 

    What is the full form of TS SSC?

    Telangana Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:26 PM IST

    Telangana SSC results 2022: How to check 

    • Visit the official site of BSE Telangana. 
    • Click on result link and a new page will open. 
    • Press Telangana SSC results 2022 link available on the page. 
    • Enter the login details and click on submit. 
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen. 
    • Check the result and download the page. 
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
  • Jun 29, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    Telangana SSC results with marks

    Telangana SSC results with marks will be declared tomorrow, June 30. Candidates can check the result with marks on the list of websites given below. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:21 PM IST

    Telangana SSC toppers 2022: No updates available 

    Telangana SSC toppers 2022 list will be released or not is still under confusion. The Class 12 board had not announced the toppers names this year. So, it is expected that Class 10 toppers names will also not be announced by the Board officials. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:14 PM IST

    Telangana TS 10th results 2022: Where to check 

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    bseresults.telangana.gov.in

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:11 PM IST

    TS 10th result: Passing marks 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to score a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to qualify the exam. Students are required to pass the theory and practical exams separately.

  • Jun 29, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    TS 10th results 2022 date: Official Notice 

    TS 10th results 2022 date: Official Notice
    TS 10th results 2022 date: Official Notice
  • Jun 29, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    TS 10th results news: Last year statistics 

    As many as 5,21,073 students who had paid their examination fees for the SSC examinations were declared passed. Of them, 2,10,647 students got a GPA of 10 out of 10. The marks were allotted to the students on the basis of internal assessment.

  • Jun 29, 2022 04:44 PM IST

    TS Board SSC result: To be announced at the press conference 

    TS Board SSC result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. The result will be declared tomorrow at 11.30 am. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 04:34 PM IST

    TS Class 10 result 2022: Education Minister to release result 

    TS Class 10 result 2022 will be declared on June 30, 2022 at 11.30 am. The SSC result will be announced by State Education Minister at Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Road No 25, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad- 500033. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    TS SSC result: When was exam conducted 

    TS SSC examination was conducted by the Board from May 23 to June 1, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode after a gap of 2 years. The exam was conducted by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government.

  • Jun 29, 2022 04:18 PM IST

    TS SSC results 2022:  Date and Time 

    TS SSC results 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 30, 2022. The Class 10 result will be declared at 11.30 am. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 04:02 PM IST

    TS SSC result 2022: Official websites for Telangana Class 10th results

    These are the official websites where students can check SSC marks memo:

    1. bse.telangana.gov.in
    2. bseresults.telangana.gov.in
  • Jun 29, 2022 03:51 PM IST

    TS SSC 10th results 2022: Login credentials required

    To check Telangana SSC results, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 03:47 PM IST

    TS SSC result 2022: Education Minister to declare results

    Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce SSC results, as per an official statement. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 03:39 PM IST

    TS SSC result 2022 date and time

    Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination result will be announced on June 30 at 11:30 am. 

