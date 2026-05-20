The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in. Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

TN 10th Result 2026: DGE TN SSLC results declared at tnresults.nic.in, here's how to check

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The board conducted the Class 10 public examinations in traditional offline mode from March 11 to April 6, 2026. To qualify and clear the hurdle for Class 11 admissions, students must secure a minimum passing criteria of 35% marks out of 100 in each compulsory subject, covering both theory and practical examinations where applicable.

Direct link to check TN 10th Result 2026

TN 10th Result 2026: How to Check TN SSLC Result

To handle the heavy digital traffic expected from nearly a million simultaneous queries at 9:30 AM, the board has set up multiple official ways. Where students and parents are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and execute the following steps to access the provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the primary, government-designated portal at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click the freshly activated link titled "Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026".

Step 3: A secure login window will appear. Carefully input your unique Registration Number and your Date of Birth (in the requested format).

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' or 'Get Result' button.

Step 5: Your digital marksheet, displaying subject-wise scores, grades, and cumulative qualifying status, will be generated on the screen. Download the PDF and print out a physical copy immediately.

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{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE TN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE TN. {{/usCountry}}

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