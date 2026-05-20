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Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: TN SSLC results releasing today at 9.30 am

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 on May 20, 2026. The TN SSLC results will be out at 9.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in. The Board will conduct press conference to declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results. The press conference will be held by the Board officials Along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination commenced on March 11 and concluded on April 6, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

The Board will conduct press conference to declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results. The press conference will be held by the Board officials Along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination commenced on March 11 and concluded on April 6, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.