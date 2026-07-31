The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link to check here

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The Board has also released the first-year supplementary examination results.

The examination was held from June 26 to 16 July 2026. A total of 60,527 candidates have written this examination.

Direct link to check TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026

TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

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6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who wish to apply for a copy of the answer sheet for the June / July 2026 Higher Secondary Examination should visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations of the concerned district on August 4 and 5, 2026 from 11 am to 5 pm and register by paying a fee of Rs. 275/- in cash for each subject.

Candidates can register by visiting the office of the Principal Educational Officer only in the districts of Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Iranipet, Mayiladuthurai and Chengalpattu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE TN.