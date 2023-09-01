TN HSE Supplementary Results 2023: 1st, 2nd year revaluation results releasing on September 4 at dge.tn.gov.in
TN Supplementary Revaluation Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year releasing on September 4, 2023.
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release revaluation or retotal results for TN HSE Supplementary examination. The retotal results for first and second year will be released on September 4, 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The results will be announced in the afternoon. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
How to check TN Supplementary Revaluation results
- Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results
- Key in your login details
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Only individual candidates whose marks have changed in re-admission / revaluation can register their details of registration number and date of birth on the above website and get the statement of marks containing their revised marks. The statement of marks will be available to candidates on the official website of DGE TN.
