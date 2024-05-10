 TN SSLC Result 2024: 91.55% students pass Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, result out - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
TN SSLC Result 2024: 91.55% students pass Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, result out

ByHT Education Desk
May 10, 2024 09:51 AM IST

TN SSLC Result 2024: A total of 8,94,264 students wrote the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 final examination, of whom 8,18,743 or 91.55 per cent have passed.

TN SSLC Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu released the TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 today. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 10th exam can check their result on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates

The TNDGE has announced TN SSLC result 2024 on tnresults.nic.in(Santosh Kumar/Photo for representation)
The TNDGE has announced TN SSLC result 2024 on tnresults.nic.in

This year, a total of 8,94,264 students wrote the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 final examination, of whom 8,18,743 or 91.55 per cent have passed.

The number of female candidates who appeared in the exam is 4,47,061 and 4,22,591 of them have qualified. The pass percentage of female candidates is 94.55 per cent.

On the other hand, 4,47,203 male candidates took the SSLC examination and 3,96,152 or 88.58 per cent of them have cleared it.

TN SSLC exam was held from March 26 to April 8, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The examination began with Tamil and other language papers and concluded with Social Science Paper Part III. In 2023, the TN SSLC results were declared on May 19, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 91.39% last year.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 scores:

· Go to the official site at tnresults.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on the TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 link.

· Feed in the credentials on the log in page and click on submit.

· Check your results displayed on the screen.

· Download and print a hard copy for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Friday, May 10, 2024
