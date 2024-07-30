TN SSLC supply result 2024 announced, direct link to check marks on dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu on Tuesday announced the results of the SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary examination, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the test can now check their marks on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates. TN SSLC supply result 2024 announced, direct link to check marks(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students can check their SSLC Supplementary examination marks by using roll number and date of birth. Here is the direct link:

Earlier this month, the DGE announced the result of HSE (Class 11 and 12) Supplementary examination.

These are the steps the students need to follow to view SSLC Supply exam marks

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Steps to check marks online

Open the DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in. Go to the results section. Click on ‘Supplementary Exam - Result - Statement of Marks Download’ The SSLC Supply result window will be displayed. Enter your login details. Submit and check your result.

The TNDGE conducted the SSLC Supplementary examination from July 2 to 8 in single shifts, from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students were given ten minutes (10 am to 10:10 am) to read the question papers and five minutes (10:10 am to 10:15 am) for verification of particulars.

Hall tickets for the test were issued on June 24 and the practical examinations were held on June 25 and 26.

In the annual SSLC examination, a total of 8,94,264 students appeared and 8,18,743 students passed. The pass percentage was 91.55 per cent.