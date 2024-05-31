Tripura board asks schools to submit review applications for Class 10, 12 by June 10, mark sheets distributed from today

A week after the announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday said that the review applications could be submitted to the board by June 10. The Tripura Board Results for Class 10 and 12 were declared on May 24, 2024. Schools have been asked to submit review applications by June 10, 2024. (Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Simultaneously, the board started distributing mark sheets and certificates of the board examinations from today, May 31.

"Mark sheets and certificates for Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, and madrasa examinations will be distributed from the board office on May 31 (Friday) and June 01 (Saturday) from 11 AM till 5 PM. School headmaster or their authorized representatives may submit separate Authorization Letter for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary and collect mark sheets and certificates for their concerned schools", reads a notification issued from the TBSE office today.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks need to submit their review application forms at their respective schools by June 7 and these application forms need to reach the TBSE office by June 10, as stated in the notification.

The TBSE declared the Class 10 and 12 results on May 24. A pass percentage of 87.54% was recorded in the 10th results, and 79. 27% pass percentage was recorded in Class 12.

In Class 12, a total of 39 schools recorded 100 percent pass, and another 13 schools recorded 100 percent failure. In the case of Class 10, a total of 310 schools recorded a 100 percent pass percentage while students from a total of 16 schools failed to pass the exams.

In Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC), an 85.01% pass percentage was recorded in Class 10 while in Class 12, the pass percentage was 70.57%.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 were 86.02% and 83.24% respectively.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 86 percent, and for Class 12, it was 94.46 percent.

