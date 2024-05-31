NEST 2024: Application date extended till June 3, exam on June 30; direct link to apply and important details here

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024, registration has been extended till June 3, 2024, at 5 PM. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance examination can submit their applications by visiting the official website nestexam.in. NEST 2024: Application window extended till June 3, 2024, 5 PM.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the deadline to submit the application forms was May 31, 2024. However, the latest update on the official website reads, “Registration deadline has been extended from 31.05.2024 to 03.06.2024, 17:00 Hrs.”

Notably, the admit card will be available for download on June 15, 2024, whereas the examination will be conducted on June 30, 2024.

Steps to apply for NEST 2024:

Go to the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

On the home page, click on the NEST 2024 registration link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

Login to the account once done.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the application fee is ₹700/- for female candidates and SC/ST/Divyangjan category candidates. Male/Other applicants of the General/OBC category will have to pay ₹1400/- as a fee.

The Payment can be made using credit card/debit card/UPI/net–banking through an online payment gateway.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Before submitting the application forms, candidates must ensure they meet the following criteria for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2024:

Candidates should have passed the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2022, or 2023 or those who will be appearing for the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2024, irrespective of category and age.

At least 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India. The minimum requirement is 55% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates.

Candidates should secure a position in the NEST 2024 merit list.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEST.

